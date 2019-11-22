Shooting in quiet Sugar Land neighborhood leaves 2 men wounded

Two people shot in a :::quiet::: #sugarland neighborhood. One - flown to the hospital. The other - taken by ambulance. Both expected to survive. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/rpTI8Jn7bS — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) November 22, 2019

Police spent a A LOT of time photographing the inside, outside of this van. Investigators say it belongs to one of the victims. Parked in the driveway of a house that’s now pitch black. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/YyB0KnLTqX — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) November 22, 2019

Police searched for the shooter by chopper. Kind of grainy, but you can see the helicopter lights.



No one has been arrested. Police didn’t release a description of the shooter/shooters. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/4NU11zN8AO — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) November 22, 2019

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were shot in a Sugar Land neighborhood late Thursday night.Houston police say the shooting happened in the Greatwood Village neighborhood at Morningside and Briarbend Drive around 10:30 p.m.Police are still searching for the area for the shooter.No one has been arrested at this time.Police taped off a large area of the neighborhood as a crime scene.Investigators spent a lot of time inspecting a van that belongs to one of the victims.Sugar Land police say they were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle but before they arrived, a shooting occurred at the same location.One of the victims was taken to the hospital via Life Flight while the other was taken in an ambulance.Authorities say both are expected to survive.They believe one or more additional victims may have fled the scene.Police did not say if either victim lives on the street where the shooting occurred.Investigators are interviewing the victims for more information on the circumstances of the shooting and suspect."It's an amazing neighborhood, I've lived here my whole life, 25 years. Something like this has never happened anywhere around here, so it's a very big surprise that something like this has happened," one Greatwood Village resident said.