Northeast officers are on a shooting at 4700 Farmer St. Two patients were transported to area hospitals. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 14, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking at surveillance footage in search for the person who shot two women on Farmers Street, near Lyons and Waco, in northeast Houston around 5 a.m.Police told ABC13 on the scene that both women have been taken to the hospital.Authorities have no description of the shooter. No further details have been given.