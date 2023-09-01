5 patients in Austin Arboretum shopping center shooting, officials say

Two people died at the scene while a third was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting that erupted at a shopping center in Texas' capital city on Thursday afternoon has left two people dead and at least one with life-threatening injuries.

The Austin Police Department posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the shooting took place at a business in the 10000 block of Research Boulevard, which is anchored by the Arboretum, an outdoor shopping complex in the city's north end.

Police added that their resources were working to stabilize the scene and no one has been detained.

"At this time we do not have any information to believe there's a threat to the public," APD posted at 6:33 p.m. CT.

While police didn't provide information on victims, Austin-Travis County EMS elaborated on its response to the "critical incident," with five total patients involved.

Two adults were pronounced dead at the scene, while one adult was rushed to a trauma facility with critical, life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS posted. Two more adults were evaluated for minor injuries.

Police and ATCEMS urged people to avoid the area during the active response.