Homeowner shoots man during attempted car break-in

Northeast officers are at a shooting 2700 Vance. Initial reports are an adult male was shot by a homeowner who caught the male breaking into his car. 202 pic.twitter.com/zGlTKv8BxD — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 30, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An attempted car burglary ended in gunshots and one person wounded in north Houston overnight.It happened in the 2700 block of Vance Street near Jensen Drive.A homeowner shot a man he claimed was attempting to break into his car in the early morning hours, according to Houston police.The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition.It was the latest incident where a vehicle owner stopped an attempted theft with gunfire.In April, A man attempting to break into a car at a northwest Harris County motel was shot by the vehicle's owner, deputies said. The suspect survived his injuries.