Homeowner shoots man during attempted car break-in

Homeowner shoots man trying to break into his car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An attempted car burglary ended in gunshots and one person wounded in north Houston overnight.

It happened in the 2700 block of Vance Street near Jensen Drive.

A homeowner shot a man he claimed was attempting to break into his car in the early morning hours, according to Houston police.



The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

It was the latest incident where a vehicle owner stopped an attempted theft with gunfire.

In April, A man attempting to break into a car at a northwest Harris County motel was shot by the vehicle's owner, deputies said. The suspect survived his injuries.

