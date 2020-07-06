domestic violence

Fort Bend ISD police officer shoots wife in chest, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Fort Bend ISD police officer shot his wife in the chest during a domestic dispute in southeast Houston, police say.

Officers were sent to a home in the 14200 Prosperity Ridge Drive around 3:49 p.m. on Monday.



"We came out and found out that his wife was shot one time in the chest area," said an HPD investigator at the scene. He said the couple has three children, one of whom was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The wife was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The husband has been a police officer for 12 years, according to HPD. He's currently being held in custody and is being interviewed by HPD's special investigations unit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondomestic violence
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
More domestic violence survivors seeking help as quarantine ends
Ex-MLB star arrested in Houston after allegedly assaulting ex
Woman questioned after husband's shooting death
Seven Meadows couple dead in apparent murder-suicide
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor threatens to shut down GOP convention over COVID-19
Military confirms body found was that of Vanessa Guillen
Salons to shopping: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
Astros start historic 2020 season at home against Seattle
Houston company needs volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial
Comedian Rickey Smiley's daughter shot in road rage incident
TABC suspends Houston nightclub for overcrowding
Show More
Scattered storms expected through Wednesday in SE Texas
ABC13 to host "Athletes & The Fight Against Racism" town hall
Trump wrongly accuses Bubba Wallace of perpetrating 'a hoax'
ABC13+ Pop-Up Newsroom: Gus' Restaurant in Texas City
Galveston's Lone Star Rally cancelled due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News