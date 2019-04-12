Stranger breaks into car in Montrose and falls asleep - all night

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Imagine the shock of waking up in the morning to find a stranger broke into your car overnight, fell asleep -- and he's still there!

That's what happened to a family in Montrose this week.

Security cameras show a man wearing a hoodie going from car to car, pulling on door handles throughout the neighborhood.

Once the man found an unlocked vehicle, he climbed in and went to sleep.

The man who owns the car was alerted by a neighbor that someone was sleeping in his wife's car and called police.

Officers took the man into custody, and charged him with criminal trespass and possession of marijuana.
