business

Dream Makers: How She's Happy Hair went from $800 to $80 million

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- She's Happy Hair started with $800, a briefcase, and a duffle bag. It's now worth more than $80 million with locations across the country and a partnership deal with Walmart.

Marcus Bowers, Chief Quality Assurance Office and Co-founder, and Warren Broadnax, CEO, are sharing their childhoods in Houston, becoming friends in the military, the early days of the company, and how they're using their success to give back to the community.

You can learn more about She's Happy Hair on their website or Instagram.

Download our free streaming app to your Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV or Android TV to watch this story and more ABC13 Originals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustonhairhair stylinghoustonbusinessblack owned businessveteran
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
12-year-old entrepreneur runs booming clothing company
Long Islander's get strong with arm wrestling
18-year-old sous-chef dazzles locals at Long Island restaurant
Costco raises its minimum wage to $16 an hour
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people shot at medical facility in west Houston
Where does Houston stand 2 weeks after winter storm?
When will Abbott address relaxing mandates? It might be Tuesday
'Source: me' JJ Watt controls narrative after leaving Texans
Cooler air and rain chances for Monday afternoon
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Several HISD campuses on virtual learning due to storm damage
Show More
Beyoncé grants Houston Black-owned small business $10K
How the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the others
Rent relief is still available through these programs
Need help? Here's a list of resources in your community
County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions
More TOP STORIES News