Dream Makers: How She's Happy Hair went from $800 to $80 million

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- She's Happy Hair started with $800, a briefcase, and a duffle bag. It's now worth more than $80 million with locations across the country and a partnership deal with Walmart.
Marcus Bowers, Chief Quality Assurance Office and Co-founder, and Warren Broadnax, CEO, are sharing their childhoods in Houston, becoming friends in the military, the early days of the company, and how they're using their success to give back to the community.
You can learn more about She's Happy Hair on their website or Instagram.
