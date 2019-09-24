HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- As many organizations are gathering donations and supplies to help the victims of Tropical System Imelda, one women's shelter that normally helps people back on their feet now needs assistance to rebuild.
All of the women who were at the shelter are at different locations across the Houston area. They can't be housed at the place they found safety, nor can the shelter accept any new clients attempting to flee dangerous situations.
As Susan Meinholz walks around Family Time Crisis and Counseling Center, she worries about the future.
"So here we are at a safe haven, and then we flood," Meinholz said.
The future of this safe haven and how they will serve their purpose in the days ahead is now uncertain.
Extensive damage was left behind as floodwaters from Imelda crept into the building Thursday. It rose to bed frames as women and children occupied the rooms.
Monday, all the rooms were empty.
"We don't have any place here for them, so we're not going to be open for a while until we can get back to where we were," Meinholz said.
The center's damage exceeds their available funds for repairs. The help they offer those escaping domestic violence, sexual abuse and human trafficking is on the line.
The center is accepting donations as they work towards getting the shelter operating again. You can donate at familytimeccc.org.
Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Shelter that helps women in danger now needs rescuing
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More