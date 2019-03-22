Shelter-in-place near ITC in Deer Park after dike wall partially collapsed

The community is advised that at approximately 12:15PM, the dike wall at Intercontinental Terminals Company (ITC) Deer Park containing the product released during the recent fire event partially collapsed. — DeerParkOEM (@deerparkoem) March 22, 2019

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- The Intercontinental Terminal Company has issued a shelter-in-place for its industrial neighbors and the San Jacinto Texas State Historic Site after a dike wall containing the product released during the recent fire event partially collapsed.Officials said that the City of Deer Park is not ordering a shelter-in-place.This news comes hours after officials at the facility announced that they were working to empty the two million gallons of chemical inside a burned tank that leaked benzene.Crews were supposed to move the chemical from the damaged tank to a more secure tank.During the release, officials did say there was a possibility that we could see another benzene release.The Houston Ship Channel also announced Friday that they were closed from Tucker Bayou to Light 116 due to the pollution from the ITC fire incident.Benzene is a colorless or light yellow liquid that smells sweet and is highly flammable. Exposure can cause dizziness, rapid or irregular heartbeat, unconsciousness, and death (at very high levels).