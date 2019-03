EMBED >More News Videos Shelter in place ordered, while firefighters battle fire at tank terminal.

EMERGENCY MESSAGE: City of Deer Park issuing SHELTER-IN-PLACE emergency in Deer Park. Please take immediate action and seek shelter.... https://t.co/nwWj3sRSjq — DeerParkOEM (@deerparkoem) March 17, 2019

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A shelter in place has been issued in Deer Park after a facility fire at the ITC plant.The fire is occurring inside one of the facilities on Independence Parkway just north of Highway 225.The facility's emergency teams are responding to the fire.This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.