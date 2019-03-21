Shelter-in-place issued for Deer Park, Galena Park due to elevated benzene levels at ITC

Galena Park has issued a shelter-in-place out of an abundance of caution.
The city tweeted that it is actively monitoring the air quality and will continue to monitor the situation.
The City of Galena Park is issuing a Shelter-in Place out of an abundance of caution. Galena Park ISD is closed today. We are actively monitoring the air quality and will continue to monitor the situation at ITC in Deer Park.— City of Galena Park (@CityGalenaPark) March 21, 2019
A Shelter-in-Place has been issued for the City of Deer Park following reports of action levels of benzene or other volatile organic compounds (VOCs) within city limits. State Highway 225 is also being closed at this time from Beltway 8 to Miller Cut-Off Road.— City of Deer Park (@DEERPARKTXGOV) March 21, 2019
Several school districts in the area announced that classes are cancelled due to this recent ITC incident. The districts include Deer Park, La Porte, Pasadena, Channelview, Sheldon and Galena Park.
According to a message from the Community Awareness Emergency Response (CAER) system, an incident occurred at the facility, located at 1943 Independence Parkway, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
ITC told ABC13 an employee monitoring the area around the tank fire detected the elevated levels of benzene using a handheld device.
During a press conference Thursday morning, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said that the benzene escaped from a foam blanket used to suppress the fire, leading to the elevated benzene levels.
This man taking no chances concerning the shelter in place in Deer Park. We are in Pasadena, but he felt compelled to protect him self. pic.twitter.com/ZtolpQZXeh— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) March 21, 2019
The ITC tank fire burned as many as eight tanks from Sunday to Wednesday. It briefly re-ignited later Wednesday but was contained within about 30 seconds, the city's government Twitter account said.
Outside of the immediate area, officials are not seeing elevated readings of benzene in the air, Hidalgo said. They are seeing a downward trend in samples, she added.
"We want to emphasize our primary concern is the health and safety of our community. In line with that, the vast majority of our community has low risk, very low risk from what's happening. The judge is referring to the residents just around the facility, in Deer Park. It's absolutely critical that much of our community has very low risk," said Dr. Umair Shah, executive director at Harris County Public Health.
Harris County officials said the National Guard and hazardous materials teams have established perimeters around the incident site to identify and analyze air quality readings in real time.
The fire has created concern about the air quality from residents in the area due to the thick, black smoke from the fire.
Environmental groups said residents who live near the facility have experienced various symptoms, including headaches, nausea and nose bleeds. According to the Centers for Disease Control, long-term exposure to the highly flammable chemical causes harmful effects on the blood, including bone marrow.
Some residents who live near the storage facility said Wednesday they didn't have confidence in the air quality test results.
"Everything has been wrapped up in this nice perfect bow in saying that there were no problems. Every air quality was perfect. Every wind was perfect blowing it away. And if everything was so perfect, why did it happen?" longtime Deer Park resident Terri Garcia said.
If you do have questions about your health, Dr. Shah said you can call the Ask My Nurse hotline at 713-634-1110. Nurses will be answering questions on the hotline from 8 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
"There is a pungent odor. There is a smell. We want to remind people what you smell isn't always a chemical that's dangerous. This is why the air monitoring is going on," Dr. Shah said.
You can go to readyharris.org to see the air quality reading map.
Environmental Public Health Director Michael Shaffer said that at 2:55 a.m. Thursday, the reading was one ppm, activating additional monitoring. Once it gets to five ppm within a 15 minute period of time, a shelter-in-place is recommended.
"We have not had anything over five for a 15 minute extended period of time, however we have been over one, so that's why we're continuing an aggressive monitoring," Shaffer said.
Traffic anchor Katherine Whaley said SH-225 is shut down in both directions between Beltway 8 and SH-146 due to the shelter-in-place near ITC.
SH-225 shut down both ways between BW 8 and SH 146, due to Shelter-In-Place and concerns about Benzene exposure @abc13houston #kattraffic #ABC13 #benzene #deerpark pic.twitter.com/bMe0CGxJC6— Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) March 21, 2019
The City of Deer Park also released a map with current street closures.
Please see map below which illustrates current street closures in Deer Park. pic.twitter.com/MLCnK9Ds2g— City of Deer Park (@DEERPARKTXGOV) March 21, 2019
