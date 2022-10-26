Sheldon ISD seeking second chance at Bond Election as student enrollment grows

Propositions A and B total $247.7 million and though it would cost each household on average about $48 a year, this same bond failed back in May.

SHELDON, Texas (KTRK) -- Voters in northeast Harris County are being asked to reconsider two major spending bonds for Sheldon ISD.

That's when school district said only 580 voters, a majority of whom were over 65-years-old, showed up to vote out of the 19,000 registered voters in their area.

Superintendent King Davis says the bonds will help the district meet the growing pains as they are quickly expanding.

"I would say, on average, we grow about four to five percent every year," Davis said.

He says new developments in the area have added 500 more students this school year alone and they anticipate another 500 students next year.

Proposition A is seeking $240.8 million and proposition B seeking additional $6.9 million.

If both pass, the average homeowner will see a school tax increase of just $48 per year.

"There's a direct correlation to student outcomes and how much we invest in our students and our schools," Davis said.

Proposition A focuses on campus expansion and safety improvements.

More than 87% of the funds would go to three major construction projects:

Building a new 9th and 10th grade campus next to the current C.E. King High School.

Expanding Null Middle School to accommodate 500 additional students.

Expanding Cravens Early Childhood Academy to accommodate another 190 new children.

Proposition B is strictly for technology.

The district supplies each of their 11,000 students with their own device for learning.

"The way we do school now is a bit different than the way I did school," Davis said. "We no longer have books in backpacks and books in lockers, now we have e-books"

After a miserable voter turn-out in May, the school district is asking parents to head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and make their voices heard.

Visit the website to learn more information on Sheldon ISD's Bond propositions.

