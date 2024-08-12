Parents confront Cy-Fair ISD Board about bus route cuts, trustees apologize for drastic changes

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Things will look different as Houston-area students return to school this year.

With local districts facing more than $850 million in budget shortfalls, districts are making substantial cuts to staffing and services, and Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District's Board of Trustees heard about it from parents Monday night.

"Somebody's gotta do something," Rorie Porter said.

"Please reconsider," said Amanda Pallanez. "Lives are at great risk."

ABC13 visited Arnold Middle School on Monday after Pallanez reached out.

The district cut her 12-year-old daughter's bus route, meaning she would have to walk 1.9 miles to the school. Most of the route has no sidewalk and weaves along busy roadways lined with drainage ditches.

The bus route is one of 79 the district cut this school year, chipping away $4.8 million of its approximately $140 million deficit. The routes eliminated were those not required by law. State law does not require districts to provide transportation.

Parents were notified on July 31 about the changes, just 18 days before the start of school.

"I am truly disturbed about the failure of this Board, of me, personally, of us, in this communication about the transportation. It's not new. We knew it was coming," trustee Dr. Natalie Blasingame admitted.

"I want to say I regret voting for this and apologize to our families," trustee Christine Kalmbach said.

Trustee Todd LeCompte added, "Tough conversations were had. Tough decisions had to be made. Again, I am truly sorry for those negatively impacted by these changes."

Below is a copy of the district's new criteria for busing:

The route cuts also impact Mary Freeman's grandson. She told ABC13, "I don't think it's possible at all (to walk)."

In a question-and-answer sheet that the district's transportation department shared with families, the department wrote:

Question: "What path should my student take to walk to school? What if there are no sidewalks? Are they going to walk through the ditch? What are students supposed to do when inclement weather exists during arrival or dismissal times?"

Answer: "Walking is not the only alternative for getting to and from school if bus service is not available. The parent/guardian is responsible for selecting a safe method of transportation for their child."

Pallanez, a paralegal, showed ABC13 three job offers she had turned down within the past month. She said she must now work remotely to drive her daughter to and from school.

"I have four kids that I'm trying to provide for, between me and my husband," she said.

The cuts are a financial burden for the family that not everyone can shoulder.

"It's not just me. I'm fortunate to have a great support system," Pallanez said. "I don't think (the district) thought this out."

Budget shortfalls occur throughout the region and state for several reasons.

Some, such as declining attendance, vary by district. Others, like state funding, are universal. According to the Texas Education Agency, state funding has been dropping for the past decade when accounting for inflation.

"I would just basically say that money is not worth a child's life and safety ultimately," she said.

Editor's Note: This report originally stated that state law requires districts to provide transportation for students who live more than two miles away from school. This is incorrect, and the story has been updated to reflect that change.

