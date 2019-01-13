SH 288 at FM 518 has been reopened ahead of schedule | Pearland officials confirm

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5045832" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Major traffic nightmare for Pearland area this weekend thanks to road construction projects

The SH 288/Brazoria County Expressway Project closed all directions this past weekend to tear down a section of the SH 288 bridge over FM 518.All mainlanes of Highway 288 at FM 518 were closed-- which caused heavy traffic delays and extensive detours throughout Saturday morning.Originally, FM 518 at SH 288 was supposed to take the entire weekend with road closures until Monday, Jan 14.Sunday morning, Pearland city officials confirmed that all construction on the highways were completed Saturday night at 11:30 pm, ahead of scheduled timing.