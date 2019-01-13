SH 288 at FM 518 has been reopened ahead of schedule | Pearland officials confirm

All mainlanes of Highway 288 at FM 518 were closed-- which caused heavy traffic delays and extensive detours throughout Saturday morning.
Traffic nightmare in Pearland: Both SH-288 and FM-518 to close this weekend
Originally, FM 518 at SH 288 was supposed to take the entire weekend with road closures until Monday, Jan 14.
Sunday morning, Pearland city officials confirmed that all construction on the highways were completed Saturday night at 11:30 pm, ahead of scheduled timing.
