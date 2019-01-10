PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --A major total closure of SH 288 and FM 518 will snarl traffic in the Pearland area this weekend.
As part of the SH 288/Brazoria County Expressway Project, all mainlanes of Highway 288 at FM 518 will be closed in all directions this weekend to allow crews to tear down a section of the SH 288 bridge over FM 518.
There will be a total closure of the SH 288 mainlanes at FM 518 in both ways beginning Friday, January 11 at 9 p.m. until Saturday, January 12 at 9 a.m. The feeder will be open, but drivers can also detour to Almeda or Cullen.
FM 518 at SH 288 will be closed both ways beginning Friday, January 11 at 9 p.m. until Monday, January 14 at 5 a.m. As an alternate route, drivers can take McHard or Hughes Ranch.
