Sex offenders warned not to participate in Halloween

Law enforcement agencies across southeast Texas, including the Harris County Sheriff's Office, are warning sex offenders to steer clear from Halloween.Sex offenders who are on probation, parole, or under are court order must adhere to strict guidelines during trick-or-treating. They can't have their porch light on, can't have decorations up, and can't answer the door. Those are just some of the requirements.Sex offenders who've completed their sentences are not required to adhere to those rules.Senior Deputy Geary Stephens works in the Harris County Sheriff's Office Sex Offender Registration and Tracking/Compliance unit. He said there are 18 deputies who are issuing guidelines to sex offenders ahead of the holiday."The biggest tip I can give you is always go to the Department of Public safety website," said Stephens. "Run your zip code. See if there are sex offenders living in your area. Stay away from those addresses."Stephens also recommended parents always accompany their children during the festivities. He also advised to travel in groups.