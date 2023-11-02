W. Houston woman wakes to intruder sexually assaulting her, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have released a sketch of a burglar they say broke into a victim's home in order to commit sexual assault.

The attack happened on Sept. 20 at about 3 a.m.

A man broke into the victim's home in the 9800 block of Meadowglen Lane and sexually assaulted the woman as she slept. When she woke up startled, the man took off.

Police provided only the following description.

The man is reportedly Black, approximately 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a slim build. At the time of the attack, the victim told police the man wore his hair in locks, tied up in a ponytail.

The following sketch was provided.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

