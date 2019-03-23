Clear Lake Park closing due to recent events at the ITC facility in Deer Park

Bay Area Park

Clear Lake Park

Juan Seguin Park

Meadowbrook Park

Rio Villa Nature Trail

River Terrace Park

Sylvan Beach

Moncrief Park

Pine Gully Park

McHale Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After the fire at the ITC facility in Deer Park reignited Friday, many parks are closing as a precaution.Harris County Precinct 2 announced a list of park closures after the possibility of more fires at the facility."After news of the ITC dike breach, I decided to close some of our parks out of precaution because my main priority is keeping our residents safe," said Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia. "We want to ensure our parks are safe and able to function in the way our community expects and deserves."