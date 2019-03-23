Clear Lake Park closing due to recent events at the ITC facility in Deer Park

Harris County Precinct 2 announced a list of park closures after the possibility of more fires at the facility.
"After news of the ITC dike breach, I decided to close some of our parks out of precaution because my main priority is keeping our residents safe," said Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia. "We want to ensure our parks are safe and able to function in the way our community expects and deserves."
List of park closures:
- Bay Area Park
- Clear Lake Park
- Juan Seguin Park
- Meadowbrook Park
- Rio Villa Nature Trail
- River Terrace Park
- Sylvan Beach
- Moncrief Park
- Pine Gully Park
- McHale Park