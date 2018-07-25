Memorial service to be held Saturday for murdered Houston doctor

Funeral services have been announced for a Houston doctor who was fatally shot.

Services will be held soon for the Houston cardiologist that was shot and killed in the Texas Medical Center last Friday.

Dr. Mark Hausknecht was shot while riding his bike to work. The shooter was also riding a bike.

Authorities have released a sketch and several surveillance photos of the suspect who is seen following the doctor.

A former FBI agent says the doctor may have been targeted.

Police still do not have a motive. They are asking anyone who has more surveillance videos or photos to call them.

On Saturday, a memorial service will be held for the doctor at the First Presbyterian Church on Main Street at 10 a.m.

Dr. Hausknecht's family says all are welcome to pay their respects.

In lieu of flowers, his family is asking for donations to be made to one of his favorite charities.

You can click here to see the list of charities he supported.
