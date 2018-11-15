Serial killer with Texas ties may be linked to 90 murders

A convicted serial killer charged with an Odessa woman's murder may be connected to 90 more murders.Samuel Little, 78, is serving a life sentence in California for murdering three women there. He was extradited to Texas in July and charged with the 1994 murder of an Odessa woman.Investigators say Little gave details on murders he may have committed from 1970 to 2005 in multiple states. A Texas prosecutor says the victims' families may finally get justice."There are people all over this country that haven't had answers, haven't had justice, but now they will," said Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland. "So even though it was delayed, it will not be denied."Thirty murders have been confirmed by authorities.