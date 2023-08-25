Judge temporarily blocks Texas' ban on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for trans kids

SB 14, the Texas bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender children is heading to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.

AUSTIN, Texas -- A state district court judge has temporarily blocked a Texas law banning transgender youth from accessing puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

The video above is from a previous report.

In her injunction Friday, Judge Maria Cantú Hexsel wrote that Senate Bill 14 "interferes with Texas families' private decisions and strips Texas parents ... of the right to seek, direct, and provide medical care for their children."



RELATED:Gov. Greg Abbott signs legislation barring trans youth from accessing transition-related care

Texas lawmakers passed SB 14 during this year's regular legislative session, in addition to several other pieces of legislation affecting the lives of LGBTQ+ people.

Texas families and doctors sued the state in July with the hope of blocking the law. They argued SB 14 violates the Texas Constitution because it strips parents' rights to make decisions about their child's health care and discriminates against transgender kids because it restricts them from accessing certain types of care.

A state district court judge has temporarily blocked a Texas law banning transgender youth from accessing puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

In her injunction Friday, Judge Maria Cantú Hexsel wrote that Senate Bill 14 "interferes with Texas families' private decisions and strips Texas parents ... of the right to seek, direct, and provide medical care for their children."

RELATED: Parents find supportive ways to navigate their kids' queer identities

Texas lawmakers passed SB 14 during this year's regular legislative session, in addition to several other pieces of legislation affecting the lives of LGBTQ+ people.

Texas families and doctors sued the state in July with the hope of blocking the law. They argued SB 14 violates the Texas Constitution because it strips parents' rights to make decisions about their child's health care and discriminates against transgender kids because it restricts them from accessing certain types of care.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans - and engages with them - about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.