entertainment

Selena to be honored at 2021 Grammy Awards

At the 2021 Grammys, the late Tejano legend, Selena, will be honored with a special award.

She will be recognized with the academy's Lifetime Achievement Award. According to the Grammy Awards' website, this special merit award is "presented to performers who during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording."

The singer was murdered in 1995, but new generations have fallen in love with her, making her more famous now than ever before.

RELATED | Selena Quintanilla's husband Chris Perez reflects on her death 25 years later
EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: In honor of Hispanic Heritage month, this interview with Chris Perez highlights his reflection after the Tejano superstar was killed.



Her father tells "People Magazine" that his daughter would have been very excited by this news.

She joins artists including The Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder and Dolly Parton in receiving this award.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showsentertainmentmusicmusic newsselenagrammy award
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Let out all your stress at Rage On, Inc. in Morrisville
'Bachelor' Matt picks his final 2 after Fantasy Suite dates
Oscar favorites emerge after early award show wins
American Idol Week 4 Recap: Alyssa Wray, Beane and other memorable moments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CEO arrested at home he allegedly bought with defrauded funds
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Stimulus update: House gears up for vote on COVID relief plan
How these 2 women became the pilot and reporter inside SkyEye
Highs creep into the 80s before 2 cold fronts arrive next week
Gov. Abbott tours border in midst of ongoing 'crisis' in region
UK variant found in 31 of 39 wastewater plants, city says
Show More
Why some Texans are choosing to jump the line to get vaccine
Cody Johnson performs for Houston rodeo's junior exhibitors
Disney aiming to reopen CA theme parks by late April
Southwest Airlines offering flights as low as $49
'No racist intent' behind UT-Austin song 'Eyes of Texas'
More TOP STORIES News