FBI investigating whether Houston park ranger violated civil rights in alleged LGBTQ+ extortion

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The FBI announced a civil rights investigation into a former Houston park ranger accused of using his position to extort and sexually assault people.

Houston Police Chief J. Noe Diaz said more than five alleged victims already came forward, and he believes there could be more out there.

Joey Lamar Ellis, 33, worked as an urban park ranger at Memorial, Cleveland, and Cullen parks from 2019 until June 2024

"He would essentially block people in with their vehicles, and he'd approach them. From there, he would start soliciting, engaging with them that they had broken some sort of law - there was a violation of a law, which there wasn't. (He) would essentially lock people in with their vehicles, and he'd approach them," Chief Diaz explained. "Then, he would solicit money from them, sometimes asking victims to pay via Venmo or other electronic means, essentially robbing them of monies, threatening to tow their vehicles or he would put them in jail."

Ellis is currently on house arrest in Louisiana, and on Wednesday, his attorney denied all allegations.

The FBI announcement doesn't affect the state charges already filed against him.

"The FBI believes Mr. Ellis may have targeted members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and there could be more victims who have yet to come forward due to embarrassment, fear, or shame," FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Douglas Williams said.

In June, Eyewitness News reporter Jessica Willey interviewed Joshua Beede, who claimed Ellis, in uniform, came up to him while sleeping in his car at Cullen Park and told him he'd arrest him if he didn't take his clothes off.

"(He) had me turn around, show every part of my body, which is super violating," Beede said, adding that he gave Wills all the money he had, which was $120, before calling the police.

"He said he was going to have my car towed away," Beede said. "I was going to be arrested, sent downtown, see a judge the next morning."

On Wednesday, Beede called the suspect "dangerous, manipulative, evil, and intelligent." Beede hoped the FBI's involvement would protect others from similar situations.

If you have any information on the case or believe you may have been a victim, the bureau asks you to submit information through an FBI site specific to the civil rights investigation.

