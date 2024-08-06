Run-down HISD park in northeast Houston neighborhood causing problems for years, couple says

The couple says that following Hurricane Beryl, some of the tree limbs that were lying on the park's overgrown grass fell on their carport and roof.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A park has become both an eyesore and a safety hazard for residents in the Denver Harbor neighborhood in northeast Houston.

Over the years, according to a couple who lives next door, it has fallen into disrepair.

Kimberly and John Rodriguez tell ABC13 the recent storms have only exacerbated their concerns.

The park is across the street from Elliot Elementary on the corner of Laredo and Henke.

According to property records, it belongs to the Houston Independent School District.

"I've contacted the school, and they haven't done anything about it," Kimberly Rodriguez said.

She shared an email with ABC13 that she was copied on, which appears to have been sent by the district on July 24.

The statement read in part, "Thank you for bringing this to my attention. We will investigate the matter with the school and facilities maintenance operations."

ABC13 also sent two emails and left voicemails for the district but has not heard back.

"We just want them to keep up with it. That's all we are asking," Kimberly Rodriguez said.

The park's grass is overgrown, and tree limbs are scattered all around. The couple says that after Hurricane Beryl, some of those limbs even landed on their car port and roof.

Rodriguez fears the next storm may lead to a disaster.

"We can't afford for a tree to fall down on our house," Kimberly Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said her husband even spoke at an HISD board meeting, and out of immense frustration, he offered to take ownership of the park and maintain it.

"Once we mentioned that they were like, 'Oh, no.' Let's not get to that point, but they still haven't come out to do anything," Kimberly Rodriguez said.

The park has a long history dating back to 1991.

It opened thanks to a partnership between the district and SPARK, a program that helps public schools develop their public school grounds into community parks.

A spokesperson said that the partnership ended prior to 2020.

However, SPARK said HISD was always responsible for maintenance, even under their agreement.

"I can't even remember the last time it looked decent," Kimberly Rodriguez said.

