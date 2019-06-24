Security guard shot multiple times by robbers at game room

Police say the shooting happened at a game room on Cullen Boulevard off the Sam Houston Parkway.
According to authorities, the two robbers went in around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. There were customers inside at the time.
The security guard got into a shootout with the suspects and was shot at least twice. Police think the guard may have shot one of the suspects, but they were gone by the time officers got there.
RELATED:
Security guard charged with murder after shooting man outside Houston washateria: police
Security guard thwarts 2 masked robbers at cell phone store