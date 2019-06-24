Security guard shot multiple times by robbers at game room

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5353268" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police said the security guard feared for his life, so he opened fire.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5352404" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tomas Garcia even stared down the barrel of a gun, but kept his cool. "I do my job. That's it," Garcia said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A security guard is in critical condition after being shot multiple times by two robbers.Police say the shooting happened at a game room on Cullen Boulevard off the Sam Houston Parkway.According to authorities, the two robbers went in around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. There were customers inside at the time.The security guard got into a shootout with the suspects and was shot at least twice. Police think the guard may have shot one of the suspects, but they were gone by the time officers got there.