Security guard sent flying after he's struck by truck outside nightclub

Dramatic video shows a security guard being run over by a pickup truck outside a South Gessner nightclub.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Terrifying new video in to the ABC13 newsroom shows the moment a security guard was run over by a speeding pickup truck in southwest Houston.

A bystander recorded these dramatic images early Sunday morning at a South Gessner nightclub.

The video shows a silver truck barreling towards the security guard, who appears to be attempting to stop the driver before he's sent flying into the air.

The pickup truck hits some concrete chock blocks before taking off down a roadway, leaving the security guard lying in the parking lot.

Miraculously, the security guard survived.

Tonight at 10, reporter Mayra Moreno is speaking with the security guard about what led up to this frightening incident.

