Why Houston may have advantage against COVID-19 in the fall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Public health experts advise new CDC guidelines ahead of new COVID-19 infections this fall and winter.This time, a surge could look different because of cooler temperatures.People will be doing a lot more inside because of the weather. However, in the Houston area, the fall and winter seasons tend to be more mild compared to other parts of the country.Dr. Michael Chang, assistant professor of pediatrics at UT Health McGovern Medical School, said living in Texas actually works in our favor."It's good for us in Houston because our climate is more moderate. So, potentially all winter, we can still do outdoor activities right. We can still go running and biking, and it's easier for us to social distance throughout winter," Dr. Chang said.In addition to social distancing, the CDC recommends increasing ventilation by opening windows or adjusting air conditioning in buildings.Another tip to be aware of is to keep windows open when using ride share of public transportation if possible.Dr. Chang said the concern is that health experts don't know how this virus will act in the fall."We don't know what happens if you get COVID-19 and the flu, or maybe you get COVID-19 first and then the flu later. We don't know what could happen to patients," he said.He did say the best way to protect you and your family right now is to get your flu vaccine, and make sure you are up to date on all other vaccines heading into the fall.