Best actress win for Emma Stone would put Searchlight Pictures in rare company

An Oscar win for Emma Stone as Bella Baxter in "Poor Things" would extend a streak of dominance for Searchlight Pictures in the lead actress category at the Academy Awards.

That list of Searchlight Oscar winners includes:

This split image shows Searchlight Pictures best actress in a leading role winners, from left, Jessica Chastain (2022), Frances McDormand (2018 and 2021) and Olivia Colman (2019). Photos via AP

Frances McDormand for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" (2018)

Olivia Colman for "The Favourite." (2019)

Frances McDormand (again) for "Nomadland. (2021)

Jessica Chastain for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye." (2022)

Other past best actress winners from Searchlight Pictures films include Natalie Portman for "Black Swan" (2010) and Hillary Swank for "Boys Don't Cry" (2000) - making six wins in this category in the last 25 years - the most of any studio.

Will Stone can keep the trend going?

"Poor Things" is one of the most buzzed about movies this Oscar season with 11 nominations including acting nods for stars Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo.

