Search for missing man leads police to body in a barrel

SHEPHERD, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for a missing San Jacinto County man has ended with a body found in a barrel.New photos shared with us by Bluebonnet News shows the scene earlier Thursday, where a body was found inside a white metal container.The family of the missing man, Kirk Buik, believe the remains are his, but we're told identification will take some time.Buik's family also tells Eyewitness News they believe he was murdered with a hatchet.Two suspects have been arrested. Jack Gonzalez and Matthew Greenwood are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.More charges are expected.