Seabrook house fire believed to be caused by lightning strike

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters are battling a house fire in Seabrook after storms moved through early Thursday morning.

A home in the 2000 block of Lakeside Drive is burning. The homeowner called 911 at about 8 a.m. to report that lightning had struck the house. That has not been confirmed by officials, but Seabrook FD arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the home.

No injuries have been reported.

ABC13's Charly Edsitty is on the way to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they are available.