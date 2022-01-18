H-E-B's Scott McClelland to step down as company president

HOUSTON, Texas -- Last month, a couple of weeks before Christmas, Scott McClelland, the president and TV spokesmodel for H-E-B, told me that he was stepping down from leading the Texas supermarket dynasty.I told him that I would write a column and emailed him a bunch of questions. He wrote back:"It won't be announced until January 1. Anyway, don't write about me. I'm happy to fade into the sunset. We have a really good guy, Armando Perez, running our Houston business. He's one of the best I've ever worked with."I guess it's okay to write about McClelland leaving H-E-B now - and stop telling me what I can and can't do.