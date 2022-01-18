grocery store

H-E-B's Scott McClelland to step down as company president

Scott McClelland has been with H-E-B since 1990 and took over as the leading grocer's president in 2017.
By Ken Hoffman
Houston H-E-B president shares his story

HOUSTON, Texas -- Last month, a couple of weeks before Christmas, Scott McClelland, the president and TV spokesmodel for H-E-B, told me that he was stepping down from leading the Texas supermarket dynasty.

I told him that I would write a column and emailed him a bunch of questions. He wrote back:

"It won't be announced until January 1. Anyway, don't write about me. I'm happy to fade into the sunset. We have a really good guy, Armando Perez, running our Houston business. He's one of the best I've ever worked with."

I guess it's okay to write about McClelland leaving H-E-B now - and stop telling me what I can and can't do.

For the full article from columnist Ken Hoffman on Scott McClelland's exit from H-E-B, including the story behind hanging out on set with J.J. Watt and McClelland's retirement date, visit our partners at CultureMap.

The video above is from a previous ABC13 piece profiling Scott McClelland.
