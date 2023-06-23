Scooter rider hit by turning vehicle in Houston's East End, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man riding a scooter in Houston's East End on Friday afternoon was sent to the hospital after a crash with a vehicle that was left with significant windshield damage.

The Houston Police Department said officers responded to a reports of a pedestrian being hit in the area of Harrisburg Boulevard and Paige Street.

Eyewitness News learned at the scene that a woman behind the wheel was driving eastbound while the scooter was westbound.

The driver was turning when the scooter rider was hit.

An ABC13 crew saw that the rider was alert and talking with first responders when he was loaded into an ambulance to the hospital. HPD believes he'll be OK.

The woman was too upset to talk with Eyewitness News. Police believe she was at fault but that the whole ordeal was an accident. Still, she was cited for the crash.

SkyEye flew over the scene, capturing a tow truck hauling off a Mazda with its windshield smashed in. The scene was cleared soon after.

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.