NASA made an announcement that is out of this world.On Friday, they revealed the crew members who will be carrying out the Space agency's first commercial flights.American astronauts will be flying American built rockets into space from American soil. At least that it the slogan that was repeated during the announcement.The crew includes shuttle astronauts, crew members from the International Space Station and even some who have never flown out to space.The chosen astronauts will be the first to conduct flight tests and missions on the Boeing Starliner and Space X crew dragon.NASA director Jim Bridenstine says the agency has spent billions of dollars a year to reach this stage and there is no turning back.Crew members have worked years with companies to get here and they said they cannot wait for the flights to begin next year.The first tests flights are expected to take place within the next few months, into early next year.