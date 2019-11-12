Science

Mini Mercury skips across sun's vast glare in rare transit: VIDEO

By Marcia Dunn
Mini Mercury skipped across the vast, glaring face of the sun Monday in a rare celestial transit.

Stargazers used solar-filtered binoculars and telescopes to spot Mercury - a tiny black dot - as it passed directly between Earth and the sun on Monday.

The eastern U.S. and Canada got the whole 5 -hour show, weather permitting, along with Central and South America. The rest of the world, except for Asia and Australia, got just a sampling.

Mercury is the solar system's smallest, innermost planet. The next transit isn't until 2032, and North America won't get another shot until 2049.

In Maryland, clouds prevented NASA solar astrophysicist Alex Young from getting a clear peek. Live coverage was provided by observatories including NASA's orbiting Solar Dynamics Observatory.

"It's a bummer, but the whole event was still great," Young wrote in an email. "Both getting to see it from space and sharing it with people all over the country and world."

At Cape Canaveral, space buffs got a two-for-one. As Mercury's silhouette graced the morning sun, SpaceX launched 60 small satellites for global internet service, part of the company's growing Starlink constellation in orbit.

EMBED More News Videos

Get ready for a rare astronomical alignment coming on Nov. 11 as Mercury passes directly between Earth and the sun, an event known as a transit.



Video via AccuWeather
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweatherspace
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Freeze warning and hard freeze watch in effect for parts of SE Texas
Astros stars enjoy off-season with Caribbean trip
7-year-old honorary officer Abigail Arias laid to rest
Why does the cold trigger tire pressure warning?
14-year-old boy found shot inside of crashed vehicle dies
Ninfa's near Galleria offering free happy hour food
Supreme Court lets Sandy Hook shooting lawsuit go forward
Show More
Here's when Kanye West is coming to Lakewood Church
Husband killed while protecting wife from robbery suspects
ABC13+ Pop-Up Newsroom visits the "Livable Forest"
BRRRR! How to protect your plants from frost
How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
More TOP STORIES News