SCIENCE

If you spot this in your backyard, don't be afraid

EMBED </>More Videos

It looks like a snake, but this backyard creature isn't going to bite

HOUSTON, Texas --
Seeing one of these in your backyard may startle you, but this clever creature is just trying to scare you.
Related Topics:
scienceinsectsnakecaterpillarHoustonTexasSpringWoodland
SCIENCE
'Headless chicken monster' spotted swimming in Antarctic Ocean
New report on global warming carries life-or-death warning
Man finds out his doorstop is meteorite worth $100K
MD Anderson celebrates Nobel Prize
Dazzling foliage ushers in autumn in northern Utah
More Science
Top Stories
'I SAID BAD THINGS': Man who hurled racist insults responds
BORDER WATCH: Migrant caravan continues moving north
Houston man who attended Pittsburgh synagogue reacts to shooting
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
NEW VIDEO: Transgender student bullied before brutal attack
Charges filed against suspected Pittsburgh synagogue gunman
Man and child face backlash after dressing like Nazis
'A horrible, horrible thing': Trump responds to Pittsburgh shooting
Show More
Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawn for $750M lottery jackpot
Saturday's weather rolling into Sunday with warm temperatures and clear skies
Coogs blowout undefeated South Florida, 57-36
BETO AND BRON: LeBron James shows off support for O'Rourke
Teen beaten and threatened with gun in Facebook video
More News