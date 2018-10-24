Personalize your weather by entering a location.
SCIENCE
If you spot this in your backyard, don't be afraid
Wednesday, October 24, 2018 05:47AM
HOUSTON, Texas --
Seeing one of these in your backyard may startle you, but this clever creature is just trying to scare you.
science
insect
snake
caterpillar
Houston
Texas
Spring
Woodland
