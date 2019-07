This is what a sunset on Earth looks like from above. / So sieht ein irdischer Sonnenuntergang aus, von oben gesehen. #Horizons #Archive pic.twitter.com/sgijQq8hYt — Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) May 16, 2019

A gorgeous sunset was captured high above the clouds at the International Space Station.ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst took pictures of the sunset from the station and tweeted them out on Thursday.The caption read, "This is what a sunset on Earth looks like from above."Despite the shots being aerial, viewers can still see the wondrous waves of pink and red.