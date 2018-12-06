Special needs school van driver arrested for driving drunk

MEDINA, Ohio --
Police say a school van operator in Ohio was caught red-handed driving drunk.

They say they arrested him while he was driving a group of special-needs students back home last week.

"I can't drink when I'm driving these guys," the man was heard saying on a police officer's body camera.

The officer replied, "I would hope not and that's why we're coming up to check on you. You know what I mean?"

Body camera video shows Medina police giving field sobriety tests to 66-year Andrew Sasala after he was stopped in a transportation van.

Some children had already been dropped off, but there were still three special needs students and another adult on board.

Police say a breathalyzer revealed he was over the limit at .108.

Sasala is not an employee of the Medina city schools.

He works for Suburban Transportation.

Sasala is set to appear in court next week to face driving under the influence and child endangerment charges.

The transportation company says he's currently not on the road.
