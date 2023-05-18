Woman faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to scamming HOA company, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston woman faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to scamming an HOA company, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Maria Denise Southall-Shaw, 63, a former manager of Shadow Creek Ranch in Pearland, is accused of defrauding FirstService Residential, which handled the community's homeowner associations.

From November 2013 to November 2017, the seller would pay Southall-Shaw half of the installments from the false invoices, which were supposedly for products such as pool gear and supplies but not supplied by Shadow Creek Ranch.

Southall-Shaw said she accepted invoices from suppliers for items and services she knew were not supplied. In exchange, the vendor gave her kickbacks.

Now, she faces up to 20 years in prison as well as a possible $250,000 fine.

Southhal-Shaw is set for sentencing on Sept. 19, according to U.S. District Judge Randy Crane.