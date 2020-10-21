While not everyone dons a costume for Halloween, many can agree that a scary movie is a completely apropos way to toast the season. With that in mind, Houston's Rooftop Cinema Club has released its popular Halloween week schedule at The Drive-In at Sawyer Yards (2302 Summer St.).
This new lineup runs from October 19 through November 1; tickets are available for purchase online. In keeping with the theme, guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite character from any of the Halloween classics on tap that week.
The big finale will, of course, be on October 31 with two fan favorites perfect for a haunting drive-in experience: Hocus Pocus and the original 1978 Halloween.
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
The video above is from a related story.
Sawyer Yards Drive-in scares up thrilling new Halloween movie lineup
HALLOWEEN
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More