halloween

Sawyer Yards Drive-in scares up thrilling new Halloween movie lineup

While not everyone dons a costume for Halloween, many can agree that a scary movie is a completely apropos way to toast the season. With that in mind, Houston's Rooftop Cinema Club has released its popular Halloween week schedule at The Drive-In at Sawyer Yards (2302 Summer St.).

This new lineup runs from October 19 through November 1; tickets are available for purchase online. In keeping with the theme, guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite character from any of the Halloween classics on tap that week.

The big finale will, of course, be on October 31 with two fan favorites perfect for a haunting drive-in experience: Hocus Pocus and the original 1978 Halloween.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

The video above is from a related story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsentertainmenthalloweenmoviesculturemap
HALLOWEEN
5,000 jack-o'-lanterns on drive-thru display in New Jersey
Trick-or-treating may be risky, but neighborhoods can revise tradition
BOO! ABC13 anchors get spooked in fun Halloween video
LI Haunted House adjusts to keep scaring during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in HPD sergeant's killing charged with capital murder
Multiple suspects behind Midtown shooting that killed 3
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film
Richmond is getting a smooth facelift, but may cause you delays
Warm Wednesday with another foggy start Thursday
Waller Co. constable files $50 million lawsuit after Aug. arrest
H-E-B to give every employee $500 bonus
Show More
Owners of UT's Bevo mascot sued over charge at opposing mascot
Stimulus talks inch ahead, but McConnell is resistant
SF's CAREN Act passed to deter racially-biased 911 calls
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting speaks publicly
'Black-ish' tackles timely topics in season 7
More TOP STORIES News