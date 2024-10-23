'Live with Kelly and Mark's" Halloween celebration features special nod to Hulu's 'Only Murders'

From special surprises to celebrity guests, you won't want to miss the biggest Halloween celebration yet on "Live with Kelly and Mark!"

'Live with Kelly and Mark' are going big with Halloween celebration

Daytime's biggest Halloween celebration is back! "Live with Kelly and Mark's" highly anticipated Halloween episode will feature a mysterious take on the biggest pop culture moments of the past year, including the show's nod to Hulu's hit show, "Only Murders in the Building."

Led by Emmy-winning co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, it will feature a few special surprises and celebrity guests, along with parodies of celebrity couples, sports events, movies and more.

More than 40 incredible costumes will be featured in skits with music, singing and dancing.

The annual audience Halloween costume contest is also back! Fans in the studio audience will be able to compete for their share of more then $5,000 in prizes.

The official countdown to "Only Halloween (Murders) in the Building" begins Monday, Oct. 28 with a week filled with Halloween tips and tricks, including last-minute Halloween costume ideas, DIY Halloween party decor, no-carve pumpkins and more.

Guests that week include Jason Derulo, Andrea Bocelli and Lauren Daigle, Robin Wright, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Keri Russell, Joey Fatone, Julianna Margulies, Jackie Tohn and more.

