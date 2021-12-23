Real Estate

Santa's house valued at more than $1 million, boasts stone fireplace and cookie oven: Zillow

EMBED <>More Videos

Santa's house valued at more than $1 million: Zillow

NORTH POLE -- For the first time, Santa's house jumped in value to more than $1 million, according to real estate website Zillow.

Santa's property benefitted from the pandemic real estate boom, Zillow experts said in a news release. Since last year, his home has gained an astonishing 19% in value to $1,031,401.

It's not surprising that the Claus's home is worth so much--though it's just 2,500 square feet, it sits on 25 acres and boasts a floor-to-ceiling river rock fireplace, a hot cocoa tap and a gourmet cookie oven. The property also has several tiny homes--for elves, of course--a toy workshop, and garage with room for a sleigh and reindeer stalls.

RELATED: NORAD's Santa Tracker started by accident, now it's a Christmas tradition

Over the last year, Santa and Mrs. Claus also made some pandemic adjustments, like buying a spin bike and adopting a dog.

According to Zillow, Santa's home was added to the site in 2016, but is off the market and has never been sold. Experts expect the value to rise another 14% next year, keeping in line with the rest of the United States.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatesanta clausholidaychristmas
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 drive-through mega testing site reopens
New Houston wastewater samples show sharp increase in amount of COVID
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Temperatures will drop nearly 50 degrees this weekend
Man shot and killed during meetup to return stolen dogs, deputies say
Woman beaten, stabbed and sexually assaulted at work at laundromat
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Show More
Man drives 15 hours to get home after storm creates traffic nightmare
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
RodeoHouston to reveal full concert lineup on Jan. 5
Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
More TOP STORIES News