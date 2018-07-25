NO MORE GUNS: Santa Fe sports league changes raffle prize after backlash from community

EMBED </>More Videos

Santa Fe sports league changes raffle prize after backlash from community. (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
After backlash following the announcement of a gun raffle set to take place in Santa Fe, a local sports league is changing the prize.

In a passionate post on Facebook, Melinda Lewis called the idea of raffling off guns "insensitive."

"Please contact this group (Santa Fe Braves and Starlettes), it's on their raffle ticket or Santa Fe PD, someone, anyone and STOP THIS insensitive, hair-brained, ludicrous act," Lewis posted. "Sell football paraphernalia for God's sake! Have some compassion! And, yes, I am a gun owner, but really??? Now? By kids? Help me stop them."

The winners of the raffle were to be announced during a homecoming game this upcoming football season.

On Facebook, Santa Fe Braves and Starlettes announced the change in prizes.

Instead of a gun, hunting package gift cards will be given to the winners.

"We would like to offer our heartfelt apology to anyone offended by the prizes chosen in January," a post stated.

Last May, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis was charged with killing 10 people and injuring 13 more at Santa Fe High School.

Timeline: How the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School unfolded
EMBED More News Videos

Here are how the events unfolded in the Santa Fe High School shooting.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gunsSanta Fe High School shootingSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
17-year-old charged after crash that killed 2 Atascocita teens
Manhunt underway for chase suspect in north Harris County
Teen killed taking selfies with loaded gun, friend charged
Video shows suspects and victims at bar before fatal shooting
Man with 'God's son' tattoo found floating in Buffalo Bayou
Murdered Houston doctor shot 3 times, medical examiner says
Leaving children in hot cars can be lethal in just minutes
Attorneys discuss motion to drop teen's murder charges
Show More
Homeowner meets ADT dispatcher who helped during home invasion
Lululemon crime spree grows to $135k after store hit again
Larry Nassar's lawyers say he was assaulted in prison
Teacher allegedly sent explicit messages and had sex with boy
Authorities use Find My iPhone to track suspected car thief
More News