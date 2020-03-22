Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Dozens violate COVID-19 shelter-in-place order in San Jose

SAN JOSE, California -- San Jose police say they have responded to dozens of shelter-in-place violations across the city. Mayor Sam Liccardo reminded residents to stay home and if you see someone violating the shelter-in-place order call in to report it.

He says it's not snitching -- it's helping.

Police Chief Eddie Garcia says officers have been taking the educational approach when it comes to compliance of the order. On Thursday alone, officers found 56 violations -- everything from hair salons, restaurants, gyms, even a billiards hall.

Garcia says his officers have been distributing a copy of the health order to those businesses and they've all complied. But he says as times go on that will change.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order

"We're not going to stay educational for long if people aren't paying attention to this. Our current plan is to move from an educational stance to an enforcement stance on any business that has been contacted, warned and then reopens," said Chief Garcia.

That enforcement will begin next week. The remedies include criminal citations, business license sanctions and health code violations.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniahealthshelterillnesscoronavirus californiacoronavirushomeshelter in placecaliforniavirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
CA doctor of COVID-19 patient with 45-day hospital stay discusses recovery
Volunteers to be injected with COVID-19 to help find vaccine
Aly and AJ Michalka to put on a livestream for COVID-19 relief
Macy's to open with new rules customers will have to follow
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News