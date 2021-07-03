San Jacinto Monument closes observation deck indefinitely due to elevator issues

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5321001" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A decline in visits to the San Jacinto Battleground leaves keepers of the aging ship no choice but to seek a new home.

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- The San Jacinto Museum has closed the monument's observation deck indefinitely due to elevator issues, the museum announced.The historic Texas landmark wrote in a Facebook post that the work needed to fix the elevator and the duration of the closure are still being determined.Visitors are still able to enjoy the exhibit gallery, the special exhibit and the award-winning presentation of the Battle of San Jacinto.Admission prices have been reduced until the elevator maintenance is completed.For adults, ages 12 and up, tickets are $10. For children ages four to 11, tickets are $5.The monument and museum are open Wednesdays to Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.Over the Fourth of July weekend, the Battleship Texas temporarily reopened.Battleship Texas is the last remaining battleship that participated in both World War I and World War II, according to the department.