San Antonio's Thanksgiving weekend curfew puts strain on businesses

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- A curfew remains in effect in San Antonio, and local business owners say they are feeling a grave impact because of it.City and county officials said the curfew was implemented to help stop the spread of COVID-19 over the holiday.The curfew lasts from Friday at 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday morning.If people do not comply, they could be fined $1,000.The curfew will cause fewer customers at local bars, which has put a great deal of stress on the owners. They are asking people to buy alcohol from local bars in advance if they still plan to drink over the weekend."If you are planning to drink at home, consider supporting a local bar," said a bar owner. "It means so much to us. Hopefully this weekend is the end of the curfew, but if it continues, it's truly going to be devastating."Bexar County Judge Nelson W. Wolff said the goal is to lower the surge in COVID-19 cases and the threat of hospitals reaching capacity.Some attorneys in San Antonio said the curfew was ordered just as courts closed on Wednesday, meaning they can't challenge the curfew until Monday morning, after the curfew has ended.