Curfews could be coming to Houston if COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, Mayor Turner says

In efforts to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, the San Antonio curfew goes into effect Thursday, Nov. 26 through Monday, Nov. 30. During that time, residents cannot gather outside of their households between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., with the exception of seeking services from a business.
When asked about San Antonio's curfew Thursday morning, Turner said he won't rule anything out.
RELATED: Thanksgiving weekend curfew issued in San Antonio to help reduce COVID-19 spread
"I'm watching the numbers very carefully. Yesterday, in terms of hospitalizations, we hit 900, and that was increasing," Turner said. "So, a lot of what we decide to do would depend on people's behavior, the communities, the extent of the community spread, and the status of our hospital health care delivery system. I don't rule out anything."
Turner emphasized that he's calling on local bars and restaurants to help limit the number of customers they serve and control crowds.
I am asking bars and clubs operating as restaurants pursuant to the Governor’s permission and other businesses to limit your numbers to avoid crowded spaces and encourage patrons to MASKUP when not eating. st— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) November 25, 2020
"I am asking bars who are now operating as restaurants, restaurants, other business establishments, to monitor the crowds in their establishments, to ensure that people are wearing their masks, to do everything they need to do to keep us from having to say, 'We're going to impose some sort of curfew,'" Turner said. "And a lot will depend on the degree of community spread and the impact on the health care system."
The bottom line? Turner says he'll do whatever it takes to keep cases down.
"I'll do whatever needs to be done to maintain the health and safety of the people in our city," Turner said.
The message comes as Harris County's COVID-19 positivity rate reaches 9.5%. The rate has been steadily increasing since October, when it reached a low of 5.5%
In an interview with CNN's "The Situation Room" Wednesday, Turner had an important message for Houstonians: "Don't invite COVID-19 to Thanksgiving."
When asked about the high coronavirus rates in other parts of the state, such as El Paso County, Turner said he had been in contact with the El Paso County Judge and had offered Houston's support.
"In Texas, we come together," Turner said.
SEE ALSO: El Paso County officials seek help at morgue as coronavirus fatalities climb
"We can be in a similar situation if we do not take note and modify our behavior," he warned.
The San Antonio curfew also applies to restaurants, which according to the city's website, will be required to close their dining areas. But, drive-thru, curbside or takeout services can still be offered.
Anyone who violates the curfew will be issued a $1,000 fine.
Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.