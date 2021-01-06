Katy ISD football player injured in crash continues improving and is walking

In the latest update on the StandwithSam Facebook page, 17-year-old Samuel "Sam" Mills was seen in a photo standing up and walking. Mills also reportedly spoke with his parents.
"This is nothing short of a miracle! We are so grateful for the continued prayers and encouragement! Sam you are a fighter! Keep fighting!" the post read.
The family has been posting update's on Sam's recovery on social media. The last update we published was on New Year's Eve, when the teen was successfully listening to commands and attempting to breathe on his own.
Mills, a football player for the Tompkins High School football team, was ejected from his vehicle on Saturday, Dec. 26, when he lost control and hit a curb while driving home from work.
He had just wrapped up his shift at the Chick-fil-A on Pin Oak Road, according to his mother, Carrie.
In addition, a GoFundMe page has also been created to help the teen's family.
