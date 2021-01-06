Sports

Katy ISD football player injured in crash continues improving and is walking

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Katy ISD teen, who was injured in a single-vehicle crash the day after Christmas, is continuing to make improvements on his road to recovery.

In the latest update on the StandwithSam Facebook page, 17-year-old Samuel "Sam" Mills was seen in a photo standing up and walking. Mills also reportedly spoke with his parents.

"This is nothing short of a miracle! We are so grateful for the continued prayers and encouragement! Sam you are a fighter! Keep fighting!" the post read.

The family has been posting update's on Sam's recovery on social media. The last update we published was on New Year's Eve, when the teen was successfully listening to commands and attempting to breathe on his own.

ORIGINAL STORY: Teen football player in ICU after serious weekend crash

Mills, a football player for the Tompkins High School football team, was ejected from his vehicle on Saturday, Dec. 26, when he lost control and hit a curb while driving home from work.

WATCH: Man says he helped Katy teen in crash that left him in ICU
EMBED More News Videos

A Tompkins High School football player remains in the ICU after he was thrown from his car in a severe crash. In the video above, ABC13's Stefania Okolie speaks with a man who says he and his family helped save his life.



He had just wrapped up his shift at the Chick-fil-A on Pin Oak Road, according to his mother, Carrie.

In addition, a GoFundMe page has also been created to help the teen's family.

The video above is from a previous story.
