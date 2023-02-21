Intoxicated neighbor upset with barking next door opens fire into Atascocita home, deputies say

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- Endless barking next door may have driven an intoxicated neighbor to open fire into an Atascocita home, constable deputies said on Tuesday.

There were no injuries when the reported shots were fired in the 12700 block of Cedar Grove Court just after 1 a.m., according to the office of Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

The video above is the ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

Deputies were called to the neighborhood after a homeowner said loud bangs and then gunshots at the front door woke up everyone inside.

It turns out, authorities said, the neighbor who lives behind the home was responsible for the commotion and demanded to be let inside. He kept firing through the front door and windows, deputies said.

The suspect, who was identified as 56-year-old Russell Day, then took off in a vehicle when deputies arrived. A traffic stop a short time later led deputies to multiple firearms, an automatic rifle, and a fully-loaded magazine inside, the constable's office said.

Day was arrested on a count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators added Day told them he was upset that the dogs living with the neighbors behind him were barking all day before committing the alleged crime.

Day was booked in the Harris County Jail.

SEE ALSO: Town could soon start cracking down on barking dogs