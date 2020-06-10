Arts & Entertainment

Rooftop Cinema Club reopening Uptown location

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Movie lovers will soon be able to visit the Rooftop Cinema Club in Uptown again.

The outdoor movie theater company announced it will reopen at 50% capacity on June 16 but warns screenings will likely fill up fast since they'll have half the space.

The cinema club says a number of changes will be in place, including socially distanced seating, sanitized headphones, and contact-free order and pick-up solutions for food.

Employees will also be required to wear masks, routinely change their gloves, and regularly wipe down key surfaces.

If you're ready to chow down on all the popcorn you can, prepare for another change. Bottomless popcorn will no longer be offered. Single-fill popcorn cup sizes, though, will be expanded from 32 ounces to 46 ounces.

Upcoming screenings include "Poetic Justice," "Pretty Woman," "The Birdcage," "Love Jones," "500 Days of Summer" and more.

You can view the full program and more about the changes on the Rooftop Cinema Club website.

Tickets are on sale now.

Until it could safely reopen at Uptown, cinema club offered a drive-in theater concept at Sawyer Yards.

It opened a drive-in location in Spring, next to Hurricane Harbor Splashtown at 21300 I-45 N., on May 12.

