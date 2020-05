Houston Rooftop Cinema Club to hold drive-in theater at Sawyer Yards

HOUSTON, Texas -- Fans of Houston's Rooftop Cinema Club at BLVD Place in Uptown will have to wait until June for the wildly popular movie experience to reopen due to COVID-19 concerns. But for those who need their cinematic fix, the club has announced a safe, contact-free way to enjoy films al fresco with others.Rooftop has unveiled the new Drive-In at Sawyer Yards , which opens Tuesday, May 12, at Sawyer Yards, 2301 Summer St., behind Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. Audiences can enjoy a mix of modern and classic films, starting with the iconic Grease (and that famous drive-in scene).Tickets can be bought in advance online now.